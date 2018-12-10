42°
Mother charged in death of infant who had severe burns

Monday, December 10 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo:KPLC-TV Christian Coutee and Shamira Kimbrough

DERIDDER, La. (AP) - A Louisiana mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of an 11-month-old who died after being brought to a hospital with severe burns.
 
KPLC-TV reports that 24-year-old Shamira Kimbrough and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Christian Coutee, were charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
 
Deputy Chief Chris Rudy says the DeRidder Fire Department responded to a medical emergency regarding the child at a residence Monday. The child had severe burns on his lower body and was unresponsive. The infant was later pronounced dead.
 
Rudy says the burns appeared to have occurred two weeks ago and the boy succumbed to his injuries due to a lack of care.
 
It's unclear if Kimbrough and Coutee have lawyers who could comment.

