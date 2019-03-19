Mother arrested for murder in case of girl found dead in duffel bag

LOS ANGELES - Reports say the mother of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, whose body was found in a duffel bag in Los Angeles, was arrested for her daughter's murder.

ABC News reports, the case is being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Charges are expected to be filed Wednesday morning against Taquesta Graham. Authorities arrested Graham’s boyfriend, Emiel Lamar Hunt, last week.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office, the girl's body was found by county workers on March 5 near an equestrian trail in Hacienda Heights. She was unidentified at the time and investigators released sketches to the public in an attempt to identify her.

Trinity's cause of death hasn't been released at this time.