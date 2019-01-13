42°
Mother arrested for leaving 3 children home alone
BATON ROUGE- A 26-year-old mother was arrested Saturday afternoon after her children were discovered unsupervised for approximately three hours.
According to police, Shondrieka Robertson will be charged with criminal abandonment after deputies went to her apartment on Perscott Road and found her three children half-dressed and unsupervised.
Robertson told officers that her children were sleeping when she left to work.
The children are 3 years old, 2 years old and 8 months.
