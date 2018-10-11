Mother arrested after infant found unconscious in bathtub

SLIDELL - A woman has been arrested in St. Tammany Parish after her 11-month-old son was found face down in a bathtub earlier this month.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the child was found unresponsive in the tub with the water still running on Oct. 1.

The boy's mother, Nancy Goodale, told deputies she had been bathing the baby in an upstairs bathroom around 2 a.m. when she went downstairs to grab clothes. When she returned, her son was unconscious.

Goodale called 911 and paramedics administered CPR. The baby regained consciousness before being taken to a hospital and has since recovered from the incident.

The sheriff's office soon discovered that Goodale was impaired at the time of the incident and obtained a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody and booked into the parish jail on one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

The child is now in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.