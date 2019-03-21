Mother arrested, accused of fatally poisoning 1-year-old with drugs

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a woman who confessed to giving her 18-month-old methadone and other drugs for months leading up to the child's death.

According to the sheriff's office, 42-year-old Heather Hidalgo was arrested Wednesday in the child's death.

Deputies said they first arrived at Hidalgo's home on Feb. 15 to check on an unresponsive child. There, they found the toddler unconscious. She was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives were contacted March 7 after toxicology results revealed the baby tested positive for Lorazepam, Clonazepam, Alprazolam and Methadone. The tests also indicated the Alprazolam and Methadone levels detected in the victim's blood were well in excess of the "fatal range for an adult."

Household members told investigators the child was born with an addiction to Methadone due to her mother being treated at a Methadone clinic throughout her pregnancy.

Investigators interviewed Hidalgo, who admitted to administering the drugs to her child on a daily basis over the course of several months.

She was arrested Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder.