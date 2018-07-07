Mother and daughter arrested in alleged prostitution scheme

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman and her mother for their involvement in an alleged prostitution operation.

Arrest records indicate Amber Bennett, 38, and Latesha Bennett, 22, were arrested after officers responded to the Super 8 on Reiger Road in relation to a prostitution investigation.

During the investigation, officials located an ad for Latesha Bennett on the website Backpage.ly, allegedly soliciting prostitution. An undercover investigator contacted Latesha Bennett and arranged to meet at a room of the Super 8, according to officials.

Officials said they contacted Latesha Bennett at the room and negotiated a false deal for sexual activity in exchange for money. Assisting detectives then entered the room and took Latesha into custody.

Latesha Bennett's mother, Amber Bennett, was seen sitting on the stairs next to the room, according to police. Officials said after further contact, they learned Latesha and Amber Bennett worked together, where Amber helped Latesha with "dates," helps Latesha set up ads on the website, and stands on "look-out" for Latesha during the encounters.

Detectives said Amber Bennett admitted to her role in the operation. She also allegedly admitted to being in possession of of marijuana, which she removed from her purse and gave to the arresting officer. Officials also found Amber had an active warrant for her arrest.