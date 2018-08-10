Mother allegedly picked up children from school with escaped inmate in tow

BRUSLY - A woman is accused of picking up a work release inmate from his job site and driving him around the capital area for roughly nine hours Wednesday

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, EBR inmate Joseph Guillory walked off his assigned job site in Brusly. Investigators later discovered that 36-year-old Nikia Fourroux picked up Guillory from the site.

Fourroux was later spotted in her pick-up at a truck stop off LA 415 and taken into custody by Port Allen police.

Fourroux told officers she had just stopped by to visit Guillory, but he jumped into her vehicle as she was preparing to leave. Fourroux says she told Guillory to get out, adding that she was already 10 minutes late to pick up her children from school. When he refused to get out, she drove off with the inmate still inside her truck.

From there, she drove to the school, picked up her kids and dropped them off down the road from their home. After leaving the children, Fourroux allegedly drove back to West Baton Rouge, dropping Guillory off at a Holiday Inn in Port Allen about nine hours later.

Fourroux told deputies she had been talking to Guillory for about a month leading up to the incident. Both were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday.