Mother accused of leaving newborn at New Roads Walmart indicted

36 minutes 9 seconds ago March 09, 2017 Mar 9, 2017 Thursday, March 09 2017 March 09, 2017 2:44 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NEW ROADS – The mother accused of leaving her newborn infant in a New Roads Walmart bathroom was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Clerk of Courts confirmed that Kyandrea Thomas was indicted on attempted second-degree murder and second degree cruelty to a juvenile charges.

Thomas is accused of giving birth in a Walmart bathroom, then dumping her newborn baby in a bathroom trash can before leaving the store.

Thomas was arrested after she checked herself in to Lane Memorial Hospital on December 24, 2016. Following a 30-minute interview with investigators, Thomas said that she was working as a holiday Salvation Army greeter at the Walmart and went to the bathroom after she felt sick. According to investigators, Thomas claims that she did not know she was pregnant. 

