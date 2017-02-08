Mother accused of leaving baby in Walmart trash can faces court in March

NEW ROADS – A mother who left her infant in a New Roads Wal-mart trash can hours after birth will be back in court next month.

On Wednesday, a Pointe Coupee Parish judge said 34-year-old Kyandrea Thomas' new motions hearing will be set for March 15. Judge James Best said during this time, her bond may be reconsidered and possibly reduced.

Thomas was charged with second-degree attempted murder charges last month. Her bond was set at $500,000.

Assistant District Attorney Chad Aguillard said the state is working with a lead detective in the case to collect all video surveillance of the incident.

Aguillard said they want this evidence to be turned over to the defense. This will give the defense time to file any relevant motion between now and Thomas’ next court date.

Thomas’ defense attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, said there are still complicated motions that need to be filed.

“This is a very serious case with serious implications for the defendant and community,” Ambeau said. “It is important that we review the evidence the state has before having any substantive hearing.”

After the hearing, Ambeau and Thomas’ parents met outside the courtroom to discuss what to expect moving forward.

“It is important to keep her parents involved in the decision making process despite her being an adult,” Ambeau said. “I cannot make a definitive statement at this point about her mental capacity, but it may be an issue.”

Thomas was working as a Salvation Army holiday greeter at the New Roads Walmart when she delivered the baby girl.

Sources say the infant’s father was also a holiday greeter for the Salvation Army and has inquired about custody of the child. The father will have to take a paternity test before the court will consider releasing the infant to his care.