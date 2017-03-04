Mother, 4 children die in Massachusetts blaze

WARWICK, Mass. - Officials say a mother and four children were killed when flames swept through their home in the small Massachusetts town of Warwick.



Two other members of the family escaped the fire, which broke in the single-family home around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.



The names of the victims were not immediately released.



An emotional town fire chief Ron Gates said at an afternoon news conference that the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and there was little they could do to prevent the tragedy.



Officials said early indications were that the fire may have started in a wood stove in the kitchen.



The town of less than 800 residents has no fire hydrants and officials said firefighters had to draw water about a half mile from the scene.

