Motel evacuated during standoff with possible murder suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a motel in Kentucky's second-largest city has been evacuated and a portion of a road has been shut down after a man believed to be connected to a recent slaying barricaded himself inside the motel.
News outlets report that Lexington police were called to the motel early Friday. Police say the man barricaded inside the motel is believed to be connected to the killing of Frankfort, Kentucky, resident Margaret Elizabeth Smith.
She was found dead inside a home in Frankfort on Tuesday morning. Lexington police shut down a portion of New Circle Road, a heavily traveled road in Lexington.
