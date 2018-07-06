87°
Motel evacuated during standoff with possible murder suspect

2 hours 36 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 9:46 AM July 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WKYT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a motel in Kentucky's second-largest city has been evacuated and a portion of a road has been shut down after a man believed to be connected to a recent slaying barricaded himself inside the motel.

News outlets report that Lexington police were called to the motel early Friday. Police say the man barricaded inside the motel is believed to be connected to the killing of Frankfort, Kentucky, resident Margaret Elizabeth Smith.

She was found dead inside a home in Frankfort on Tuesday morning. Lexington police shut down a portion of New Circle Road, a heavily traveled road in Lexington.

