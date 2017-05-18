Most popular baby names of 2016 in Louisiana announced

BATON ROUGE – Ava and Liam topped the list for the most popular baby names in Louisiana for 2016.

The Social Security Administration announced the list for the state on Thursday. Ava topped the list for girls born in Louisiana in 2015 while Mason topped the list for boy names that year.

The top five boy and girl names for 2016 in Louisiana are below:

Boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Mason

4. Elijah

5. William

Girls

1. Ava

2. Olivia

3. Emma

4. Amelia

5. Harper

Last week, the Social Security Administration announced that Emma and Noah were the most popular baby names nationwide. To see the national list click here and to see the most popular names by state click here.

The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.