Most players stand during National Anthem at Baton Rouge football game

BATON ROUGE - All eyes were on the field during Thursday's football game between Friendship Capitol High and Episcopal High to see if players would kneel during the anthem.

Recently, NFL players knelt before and during the national anthem, following comments from President Donald Trump encouraging the NFL to fire those who do not stand for the anthem.

At the game, many players stood held their helmet in their hand and others over their hearts during the anthem.

We talked with supporters from both schools before the game about whether or not high school players should display their opinion.

"Regardless of their opinion about our president or other things going on in this country that they should stand and respect the flag," Nancy Delahaye said.

I've had my flag on the back of my truck long before all of this started. I don't care what anyone says it's a sign of disrespect, to our country," Jonathan Dupree said. Dupree rides around with his flag on the back of his pick-up truck.

The LHSAA has already said it's up to each principal on how to handle possible players kneeling during the national anthem.

"Do the research and you know see the whole picture of the why you're kneeling then if that's what you're feeling then you do it, if you don't know it and if you're just kneeling just because or because you see someone in the pro's do it or you see someone in college do it then that's not a good reason to take a knee," Friendship Capital high supporter Johnny Duncan said.

Roman Bates, a former head coach and Louisiana football hall-of-famer, attended tonight's game and said he believes it's up to each individual.

"It's just the matter of a person think of something real strongly to do. Now you've got to make sure you check out everything," Bates said.

Fans said a player did kneel toward the end of the national anthem.