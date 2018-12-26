62°
Power restored to most customers in Addis, Brusly

By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Most of the power has been restored to thousands of customers on the west side of the Mississippi River.

According to Entergy's website, more than 5,600 residents in Addis and Brusly were without electricity Wednesday night. The map showed outages along LA 1, extending all the way to Plaquemine.

Officials tell WBRZ a power facility that services the west side in Port Allen went out, which affected multiple parishes in the area, including Iberville.

As of 8:15 p.m., most of the power was restored.

It's still unclear what caused the power facility to go out.

