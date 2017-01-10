62°
Most evacuated due to Detroit-area sinkhole allowed home

FRASER, Mich. - Most residents evacuated following last month's collapse of a massive sewage line that caused a football field-sized sinkhole in suburban Detroit have been allowed home.

Twenty-two houses were affected by the sinkhole in Fraser, including three that were condemned. Officials had temporarily evacuated 19 because water and gas service had to be shut off. A temporary access road was created and all but those in the condemned homes were allowed home starting Sunday.

County and local representatives met Monday and answered questions from affected residents about the response.

The sewer collapse was discovered Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, about 400,000 people in surrounding communities have been asked to take shorter showers and wash only full loads of clothing as part of a voluntary water conservation plea until a fix is completed.

