Mosquitoes seen in BR earlier than usual time of year

BATON ROUGE – Mosquitoes are out with a vengeance in Baton Rouge, even in January.

January is not the usual time you see them buzzing around, but local experts say that the warm temperatures and August 2016 flood have contributed to the large population.

One resident, Ashley Saucier, said that she has noticed them more as she spends time outside with her son.

"Even Christmas afternoon they were playing with their toys and we had to spray them with mosquito repellent because the mosquitoes were so bad out here," Saucier said.

John Convoy, the owner of Pest Stop, said that the reason residents, like Saucier, are seeing more mosquitoes right now is because flood water that receded caused mosquito larva to be moved.

"The larva is getting moved around where the water flows and so as the water recedes, the water, the larva gets deposited in areas that typically might not have mosquito larva in it," Convoy said.

Even mosquito repellent does not seem to discourage them.

"I mean we try mosquito repellent...you can call to have your home fogged and I've never had to call in January but it looks like we may have to do that," Saucier said.

Convoy said the best way to treat the issue is to treat your yard.

"One important thing that they're not talking about is treating the yard, the actual yard and under the shrubbery, under the leaves of your shrubbery and that what's they're nesting and you can treat that with liquid talstar," Convoy said.

Convoy also said for residents to buy mosquito repellent for their pets, especially short-haired ones.