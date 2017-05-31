74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile found in West Baton Rouge Parish

43 minutes 1 second ago May 31, 2017 May 31, 2017 Wednesday, May 31 2017 May 31, 2017 5:05 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Natalia Verdina

PORT ALLEN - Mosquito experts are warning residents in West Baton Rouge Parish to take precaution after some area mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The infected mosquitoes were trapped near Highway 415 near Kahns Road.

Three out of 104 samples tested positive for the disease.

"There's no telling how severe this seasons going to be," said George Bragg, director for the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control.

Bragg says it's normal to see positive results during mosquito season, which runs from April to October, but this year he says the virus popped up sooner than expected.

"We do want people to take precautions and take it seriously," said Bragg.

Crews are treating the infected area.

