Mosquito spraying to take place over Bluebonnet, Hoo Shoo Too Road

Image: Wikimedia Commons

BATON ROUGE - Officials say they will conduct an aerial spray mission over the southern part of the parish due to a large population of Culex mosquitos that has been observed in the weeks after recent flooding.

The spray operation will be carried out weather permitting in the area of the parish from Bluebonnet to Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Culex is a genus of mosquito that does not spread Zika, according to officials, but it is a carrier for West Nile, arbovirus infections and other diseases including avian malaria.