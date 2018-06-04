91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mosquito in West Baton Rouge tests positive for West Nile Virus

Monday, June 04 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Department says at least one recent sample has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The department shared the discovery on its Facebook page Monday afternoon, saying that one out of the 63 mosquitos tested last week was positive for the virus. It says the sample came from the northern end of the parish.

The department says the area will be repeatedly sprayed this week, along with some parish parks.

More info on West Baton Rouge's Mosquito Abatement Program can be found here.

