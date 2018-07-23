Mosquito aerial spray scheduled to combat West Nile Virus

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control plans to conduct an aerial spray Monday night, weather permitting.

The spray will cover Airline Highway near Greenwell Springs. This application is being done because of repeated West Nile Virus activity in mosquitos in the area.

Several cases were reported in EBR and other parishes recently. WBRZ reported early Monday that a human case was reported in Ascension Parish.