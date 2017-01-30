47°
Mosque president says 5 dead in Quebec City shooting
QUEBEC CITY -The president of a Quebec City mosque says five are dead in the shooting in his mosque in the provincial capital.
Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui confirmed the number of dead late Sunday in a telephone call.
Authorities did not confirm the number of fatalities.
Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects have been arrested.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.
JUST IN: Video shows police in Quebec City responding to reports of deadly shooting at Mosque. https://t.co/OfIp2Nx1u9 pic.twitter.com/KPeDuZD4V4— ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2017
