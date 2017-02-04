52°
Morten Andersen selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

February 04, 2017
Source: WWLTV
By: WWLTV
Image: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - Former Saints legendary kicker Morten Andersen was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017, it was announced Saturday night.

Andersen joins LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Kurt Warner & Jason Taylor make up 2017 class of the Pro FB Hall of Fame.

The Great Dane is the leading scorer in NFL history, with the most field goals in NFL history, but Morten Andersen's most telling stat – he was named to the NFL All-Decade team for the 80's AND the 90's. That means, over a 20 year period, he was considered the best in the league at his position.

