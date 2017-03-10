Morning showers and a clap of thunder

Scattered showers with sun today, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

A little bit better chance of shower coverage exists today, and we stay warm and humidity continues to increase. Tomorrow will be similar, but a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected in association with a cold front late at night. This will likely come in late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Severe weather isn't expected at this time.

As we head into Sunday, the sun will return and temperatures will become a little bit more normal for March. We've been continuously above average, but temperatures will remain fairly seasonable for most of next week. Several nights will likely reach the 40s.

I'm watching the weather through the weekend and I'll keep you updated!

On Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

On Twitter: @RG3wbrz

En Español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III

In American Sign Langauge: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL

~RG3