Morning school bus crash reported in Ascension Parish

Wednesday, January 30 2019
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities were called to an early morning crash involving a school bus.

The incident was reported on Old Jefferson Highway at Norris Tails Street before 9 a.m in Ascension Parish. The bus was heading to Spanish Lake Primary School when a second vehicle ran into the back of the bus.

Reports say 37 students on the bus at the time. A spokesperson for the parish school system said no injuries were reported. 

