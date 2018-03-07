Morning prayer chain held for 8-year-old stricken with brain tumor

BATON ROUGE – Family and friends of an 8-year-old gymnastics enthusiast are asking the faithful to participate in a prayer chain early Wednesday morning.

Just a Reminder PLEASE SAY A ROSARY for Gracie Z Wednesday morning at 7:30 ?????? Please share retweet @LSUgym @lpriessman2016 @fangirl_eij17 @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/m7qhvrjFKt — John Guillory (@kajunjon) March 6, 2018

Many started praying the Rosary for Gracie Zaunbrecher at 7:30 a.m. this morning. Gracie has an inoperable brain tumor.

Her parents realized the illness when Gracie was having trouble keeping her balance on a gymnastics beam.

Gracie has become an important part of the LSU Gymnastics squad. Click HERE to read and watch a recent WBRZ report on Gracie and the team.

LSU squad members tweeted late Tuesday, they would gather to join the prayer chain at the sports complex Wednesday morning. The students asked others to join them.

We would love to have as many athletes,staff and friends get together tomorrow morning at the LSU gym facility ?????? pic.twitter.com/JqnuVaq8oJ — Lexie Priessman (@lpriessman2016) March 6, 2018

