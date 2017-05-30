69°
Morning house fire reported in Watson

May 30, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

WATSON – Crews worked a house fire in Watson around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The house crews responded to is located on Oak Hills Drive.

There are no details on the cause of the fire or reports of injuries at the time of this post.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

