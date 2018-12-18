Morning fog offers breathtaking snapshots Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – While a morning fog alert created cautious concern on the highways Tuesday, it made for some picturesque shots of an eerie quiet above the clouds.

Baton Rouge attorney John King posted a picture that quickly garnered reaction and shares of the top floors of the capitol peaking above the fog.

Posts with messages “very cool” and emojis of delight followed along with a colleague who snapped a shot looking toward the opposite direction of the peaks of the New Bridge breaking the fog.

King told WBRZ he snapped his picture around 6:30 Tuesday morning from his 23rd-floor office at One American Place about four blocks south and a block over from the State Capitol. Margaret Martin snapped her picture of the bridge more than two hours later – at about 8:45 – and a floor above King.

The WBRZ tower camera, perched around 600 feet above the studio in Old South Baton Rouge, captured the fog moving in and out throughout Tuesday morning.

The WBRZ Weather twitter page shared images and warnings.

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY*** This is a look at the foggy conditions over the capital regions this morning as a thick blanket of fog has rolled in causing near zero and zero visibilities being reported along all traffic routes and corridors this morning. pic.twitter.com/DQsMTKqyRH — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 18, 2018

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY*** A thick blanket of fog has overspread the entire region this more causing zero visibility along the major traffic corridors. This is a dangerous situation and be advised to use extreme caution when driving this morning. pic.twitter.com/iQsJQ43b7q — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 18, 2018

WBRZ meteorologist Keller Watts said the fog was at about 300 feet above the ground. The fog, scientifically radiation fog, was caused by rapid cooling of the ground, clear skies, calm winds and matching dew points and air temperature.

A dense fog advisory was issued Watts reported all morning on WBRZ, with a rare reading of “zero visibility.”

Scary for drivers, but quite breathtaking for anyone interested in snapping shots of the area wrapped in fog.

Opportunity for such images might come in the days following the next rainstorm – fog may be in the air this weekend or Monday. The fog situation can change quickly, watch morning and evening editions of WBRZ newscasts for the latest forecasts.

Have photos of the fog? Share them with us on Facebook – look for the conversation thread tied to this story.

