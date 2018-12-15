Morning fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE – A fire at a duplex Saturday morning was intentionally set, firefighters believe.

The blaze was at a complex in the 2700 block of Osceola just before seven. It took the responders about fifteen minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters said flames were burning out of a window of a unit in the duplex when they arrived. They were able to quickly contain the fire to a single, back room but the unit received heavy smoke damage.

No one was home at the time, the fire department said.

The fire was ruled an arson, though there are no suspects.

