Morning fire at apartment on North Marque Ann Drive

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 1000 block of North Marque Ann Drive on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:50 a.m. and found smoke coming from one of the apartments. Crews were able to gain entry into the apartment and found the fire coming from the back bedroom. The fire was contained and brought under control around 8:15 a.m., however the apartment received heavy fire and smoke damage. Two other apartment units received little smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is not determined at this time and foul play is not suspected, according to BRFD.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage. Red Cross was on the scene to assist the families along with EMS and Entergy.