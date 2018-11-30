Morganza Spillway bald eagle gets new home

MORGANZA, La. (AP) - People in a Louisiana village hope to persuade a highly visible local eagle to stick around, even though its nest atop a dying tree is in jeopardy.

They're offering it a new nest.

The Advocate reports work crews erected a nesting structure and 65-foot-tall utility pole within the Morganza Spillway on Thursday. Leaders in Morganza hope it will attract the eagle, whose current nest has become a tourist attraction.

The eagle has nested in the tree since state wildlife officials released it 20 years ago. Some Morganza Cultural District members didn't want to see it leave once the tree withers as all others in the area have.

Residents hope the eagle will get comfortable on the sturdier foundation, although state wildlife officials have said it's not guaranteed.