Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations
Morgan Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behavior.
His remarks come after CNN reported that multiple women have accused the A-list actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings. The CNN report includes one woman who says the actor repeatedly tried to lift up her skirt, and asked if she was wearing underwear.
Several women also say he made frequent comments about their bodies. CNN spoke to 16 people about Freeman. Eight said they had experienced harassment or inappropriate behavior, and another eight said they witnessed such conduct.
Freeman issued a statement through his publicist saying that he never intended to make anyone feel uneasy, and apologizes to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected.
