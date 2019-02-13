63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More whites than blacks, Latinos approve police striking men

3 years 10 months 1 week ago Friday, April 03 2015 Apr 3, 2015 April 03, 2015 10:47 AM April 03, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A major American trend survey shows that whites in the United States in far greater numbers than blacks and Hispanics approve of police striking people.

Seven out of 10 whites polled, or 70 percent, said they can imagine a situation in which they would approve of a police officer striking an adult male citizen. The result shrinks to around four in 10 for blacks and Hispanics when they are asked the same question.

This data comes from the 2014 General Social Survey, a long-running study that measures trends in American opinions.

These results come as Americans grapple with trust between law enforcement and minority communities, including the deaths of men of color at the hands of police.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days