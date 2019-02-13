More whites than blacks, Latinos approve police striking men

WASHINGTON - A major American trend survey shows that whites in the United States in far greater numbers than blacks and Hispanics approve of police striking people.



Seven out of 10 whites polled, or 70 percent, said they can imagine a situation in which they would approve of a police officer striking an adult male citizen. The result shrinks to around four in 10 for blacks and Hispanics when they are asked the same question.



This data comes from the 2014 General Social Survey, a long-running study that measures trends in American opinions.



These results come as Americans grapple with trust between law enforcement and minority communities, including the deaths of men of color at the hands of police.