More victims, more charges pending for contracting company

BATON ROUGE - Another contractor with ties to TWG Contractors has a warrant out for their arrest.

Dean Stiller, who is listed as an officer of the company is facing a residential contractor fraud charge. The warrant filed in East Baton Rouge Parish, says Stiller intentionally failed to possess the required license for home improvements or residential construction required. Sources say, Stiller no longer works for TWG Contractors.

Company owner Michael Simmers is also facing charges for contractor fraud. As of last week, the company is still in operation.

People continue to come forward with similar stories about their experiences with the company. Ellen Horne says she hired TWG Contractors in December to build her dream kitchen. Five months later, her kitchen is not built and she's out $32,000.

"Now I have nothing," she said. "I have not had a kitchen since January."

Her "kitchen" is a room of studs and spray foam insulation. The appliances she purchased for her new kitchen are sitting in her home, unused. She does not have cabinets, counter tops or a kitchen sink.

"I thought all my stuff was bought," she said.

While under contract, Horne says TWG employees and subcontractors came and went, but little progress was made until one day people stopped showing up to her home.

After spending part of her savings on the kitchen project, Horne says she'll have to take out a loan to finish the rest but is a little gun-shy about jumping head first into another contract.

"My whole life has been disrupted in a job that was supposed to be turn-key in four to six weeks," she said. "We're now five months in. It's not ok."

Horne says she's hoping to have a kitchen by Labor Day.

According the the state licensing board, TWG Contractors is registered and licensed.