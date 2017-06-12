More than $950,000 raised; Kids surprised during annual Dream Home telecast

BATON ROUGE – The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home was given away with fanfare Sunday night, and Monday morning, a local family's waking up to the realization they could be moving.

Patricia Brashier of Ethel won the home – valued at more than $500,000. The home, built by Alvarez Construction, is in the new development Long Farm Village in East Baton Rouge.

In addition to the house, other prizes were given away Sunday night in a live telecast at WBRZ. People won a vacation, dinners, money and a new car.

All Star Automotive Group supplied a 2017 Kia Sorento SX V6 SUV. The vehicle is valued at $40,000 and was won by Mr. and Mrs. Ries Daigle of Thibodaux.

William Theriot of Baton Rouge won a cruise vacation courtesy of Dream Day Foundation. Also, a UPS Store-donated VISA gift card worth $10,000 was won by Katie Harris of Baton Rouge.

Other winners and prizes include:

Groceries for a year, valued at $2,500, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation – Josie Boudreaux of Prairieville

Dinner for ten people at 18STEAK from L'Auberge Baton Rouge – Richard McClelland of Gonzales

Ultimate Raising Cane’s Tailgate Package: free Cane’s for a year, YETI or K2 cooler, tailgate chairs, etc. – Nancy Dupre of Baton Rouge

Brizo® Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology in Stainless Steel finish – Marilyn Harvey of Liberty, MS

$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of All My Sons Moving & Storage – Teddy Pham of Baton Rouge

Blaze 32 inch 4 burner grill on cart, courtesy of ShoppersChoice.com Kitchen and Patio Showroom – Robert Johnson of Prairieville

Overall, the Dream Home campaign raised more than $950,000. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The hospital does not charge patients or their families for life-saving care.

Volunteers answered phones in the WBRZ studio that rang non-stop during the two hour broadcast Sunday evening.

Patients who have survived their illnesses thanks to treatment at St. Jude were special guests during the TV show. After discussing their diagnosis and care and asking the audience to contribute, each child was surprised by staycations at popular local attractions.

BREC and the Michelet family provided two kids with canoe and rock wall adventures at the park service's adventure compound. CLICK HERE to learn more about the BREC amenities and how you can go on your own adventure. The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host a St. Jude patient at this year's performance of The Nutcracker. CLICK HERE for ballet ticket information. Another St. Jude patient will take a trip back in time at the Prehistoric Park in St. Martin Parish. The park provided his family passes to wonder trails lined with dinosaurs and dig in its excavation area. CLICK HERE to get park information.

The Dream Home campaign will return at the beginning of 2018.

