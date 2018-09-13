Latest Weather Blog
More than 80,000 without power in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Power outages in North Carolina have increased as a weakened and slower Hurricane Florence moves closer to the coast.
The two major electric utilities covering the state -Duke Energy and Dominion- and a consortium of electric cooperatives reported more than 80,000 customers without power as of early Thursday evening. That doesn't include numbers from dozens of city-operated electricity providers.
Almost two-thirds of the reported outages originated in Carteret County, along the coast about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northeast of Wilmington, North Carolina. There were also several thousand outages each in Craven, Pamlico and Onslow counties.
The numbers are expected to soar as the storm's winds and torrential rains sweep over more land. Duke anticipates 1 million to 3 million of their 4 million customers in the Carolinas will lose power from Florence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Warrant issued for 7-year-old death of Brusly teacher
-
Livingston Parish Council backtracks on controversial mobile home park
-
Police pursuit ends in Baton Rouge after woman shoplifts from Gonzales Walmart
-
Kenilworth neighborhood tired of eyesore home
-
Iberville Parish officials demanding CVS clean up unkempt property