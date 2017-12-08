33°
More than 700 to receive degrees at Louisiana-Monroe

Friday, December 08 2017
MONROE - More than 700 degrees will be awarded Saturday at the University of Louisiana Monroe's Fall commencement.

President Dr. Nick J. Bruno will confer degrees beginning at 10 a.m. in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

ULM alumni Dr. LaVelle Hendricks, an associate professor in the Psychology, Counseling, and Special Education Department at Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas, will serve as the commencement speaker.

Hendricks says he looks forward to deliver a speech that centers on the topic "To whom much has been given, much is required."

