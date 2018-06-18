More than 3,000 without power in EBR

BATON ROUGE - Entergy is reporting that more than 3,000 customers are without power in Baton Rouge.

The outages were reported around 8:30 a.m. in multiple neighborhoods. According to the outage map, power should be back by 11 a.m.

Early Monday morning, Entergy reported that 6,284 customers were without power.