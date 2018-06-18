73°
More than 3,000 without power in EBR
BATON ROUGE - Entergy is reporting that more than 3,000 customers are without power in Baton Rouge.
The outages were reported around 8:30 a.m. in multiple neighborhoods. According to the outage map, power should be back by 11 a.m.
Early Monday morning, Entergy reported that 6,284 customers were without power.
Storm moving through has knocked out power around Baton Rouge. This is Dalrmplye at May near the LSU lakes @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/lrOV0mmrAc— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) June 18, 2018
