68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 5,000 remain without power in Baton Rouge area

40 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, October 22 2017 Oct 22, 2017 October 22, 2017 3:51 PM October 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Over 15,000 power outages have been reported in the greater Baton Rouge area as severe weather continues to hit the area.

According to Entergy, about 5,000 residents are still without power as of 4 p.m. Sunday after weather from Saturday night and Sunday morning downed power lines and cut power to areas in and near Baton Rouge.

There is no estimated time for when power will be restored, according to Entergy. Crews are currently out working in multiple areas attempting to restore power.

Click HERE to view Entergy's outage map.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days