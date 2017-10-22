More than 5,000 remain without power in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Over 15,000 power outages have been reported in the greater Baton Rouge area as severe weather continues to hit the area.

According to Entergy, about 5,000 residents are still without power as of 4 p.m. Sunday after weather from Saturday night and Sunday morning downed power lines and cut power to areas in and near Baton Rouge.

There is no estimated time for when power will be restored, according to Entergy. Crews are currently out working in multiple areas attempting to restore power.

Click HERE to view Entergy's outage map.

