More than 40 tons of Mardi Gras beads down the drains in New Orleans

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
  
NEW ORLEANS- Let the good times roll - just not into New Orleans' storm drains.
  
That's the plea from city officials.
  
Local news outlets report cleaning crews have sucked out more than 46 tons of Mardi Gras beads from catch basins on along a five-block stretch of St. Charles Avenue downtown, a popular parade route.
  
Department of Public Works Interim Director Dani Galloway said Thursday that the four-month emergency program had cleaned 15,000 catch basins altogether as of Wednesday, removing roughly 7.2 million pounds of debris.
  
It's part of a $22 million contract to tackle city's drainage system in response to heavy August flooding.
  
Galloway asked residents to step up and clear neighborhood catch basins, and said the city is looking at installing temporary "gutter buddies."

