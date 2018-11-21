More than $35,000 raised for family of mother killed in knife attack

Photo: GoFundMe

BATON ROUGE - Friends have launched an online fundraiser to pay for the funeral and medical costs for two victims of a deadly knife attack over the weekend.

Deputies say Stefanie Vallery was stabbed by her husband, Michael Vallery, Sunday. Friends and family say Vallery's sister Danielle Scott and Vallery's daughter, also named Danielle Scott, were injured in the attack as well.

Stefanie, a mother of five, died from her injuries. Vallery's sister, who was reportedly hurt while shielding her sibling from the attack, is in the hospital with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up by friends of the family Tuesday night is asking for donations to help pay for Stefanie's funeral expenses and Danielle's medical bills. As of Wednesday evening, the fundraiser has brought in more than $35,000 of its $50,000 goal.

You can find that fundraiser by clicking here.

Michael Vallery, the man suspected of killing his wife and wounding her daughter is still on the run and wanted by sheriff's deputies. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 389-5000.