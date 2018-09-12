88°
More than 300K evacuate South Carolina coasts

Wednesday, September 12 2018
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says more than 300,000 people have already evacuated the state's coasts ahead of Hurricane Florence.
  
McMaster told reporters Wednesday that the storm could bring more rain to the state than 1989's devastating Hurricane Hugo.
  
McMaster has ordered much of the state's coastline evacuated, reversing some lanes of a major interstate to direct all traffic inland.
  
Forecasters warned as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) could fall in some portions of the state through at least Monday.
  
The head of the state's National Guard also says the federal government has positioned aid ships off South Carolina's coast and they'll be ready to assist after the storm moves through.
