More than 30,000 pounds of meat shipped to Louisiana, Texas restaurants recalled

Photo: USDA

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A Louisiana company is recalling more than 30,000 pounds of meat and poultry products that were made without federal inspection.

La Carte Food Properties, LLC in Belle Rose is recalling 30,438 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meat and poultry sausage items that were produced from January 3, 2017, to October 2, 2018. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service, the products were shipped to restaurants in Louisiana and Texas.

The following products are being recalled:

-12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “PONCHATOULAS JAMBALYA RICE with CHICKEN THIGH MEAT AND SMOKED SAUSAGE,” and “Item Number 208304,” and Batch # 25518, 26818, and 27518.

-12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “A PRODUCT OF CRAZY CAJUN LOUISIANA CHICKEN THIGH MEAT & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 591000,” and Batch # 25518 and 26118.

-12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “Phil’s OYSTER BAR & SEAFOOD RESTAURANT CREOLE STYLE CHICKEN THIGH MEAT & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 494103,” and Batch # 01018, 03718, 13518, 23318, 33217, 35517, 36117.

-12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “STEAMBOAT BILLS CHICKEN & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 493007,” and Batch # 00317.

-12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “STEAMBOAT BILLS RED BEANS with SMOKED SAUSAGE,” and “Item Number 493021,” and Batch # 00317.

-12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “SOUTHERN SPOON FOODS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT, SMOKED SAUSAGE, & ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 49200,” and Batch # 01618, 02418, 05118, 12217, 12917, 13017, 14317, 16417, 17817, 21317, 24117, 25517, 28317, 29117, 30517, 31217, 32517, 33217, 34017, and 34717.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS on October 11, 2018 that they used meat products from a source that wasn't federally-inspected to formulate their federally inspected ready-to-eat products.

Officials are concerned that some products may still be in restaurants' freezers. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.