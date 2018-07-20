91°
More than 3,000 without power in East Baton Rouge amid heat advisory Friday evening

Friday, July 20 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several neighborhoods are without power as high temperatures grip the Baton Rouge area Friday evening.

According to Entergy, more than 3,300 households are without power as of 6:15 p.m. Friday. A majority of the outages were reported along Corporate Boulevard and its surrounding neighborhoods.

The company was unable to say what caused the outage, but power is expected to be restored to most affected by 8 o'clock.

The outage comes in the midst of a heat advisory which will remain in effect through the weekend.

