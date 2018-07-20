More than 3,000 without power in East Baton Rouge amid heat advisory Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - Several neighborhoods are without power as high temperatures grip the Baton Rouge area Friday evening.

According to Entergy, more than 3,300 households are without power as of 6:15 p.m. Friday. A majority of the outages were reported along Corporate Boulevard and its surrounding neighborhoods.

The company was unable to say what caused the outage, but power is expected to be restored to most affected by 8 o'clock.



The outage comes in the midst of a heat advisory which will remain in effect through the weekend.

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/SzI2PrOM64 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) July 20, 2018

