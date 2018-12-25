68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 200 without power near Lobdell Boulevard

2 hours 28 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, December 25 2018 Dec 25, 2018 December 25, 2018 3:30 PM December 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- Over 200 people are without power on Christmas day between Lobdell Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard.

A utility pole sits across the top of a wrecked car at the scene.

The power outage was reported around 2 p.m, it has affected 270 people in the area. Entergy reports that power should be restored by midnight.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days