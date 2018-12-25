More than 200 without power near Lobdell Boulevard due to wreck

BATON ROUGE- Over 200 people are without power on Christmas day between Lobdell Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard due to a wreck.

A utility pole sits across the top of a wrecked car at the scene. Luckily no one was injured but the incident did leave many homes without power.

The outage was reported around 2 p.m, it has affected 270 people in the area. Entergy reports that power should be restored by midnight.