More than 20 batteries stolen from EBR school buses; deputies seeking suspected thief

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a man believed to have stolen and sold numerous car batteries, including several taken from East Baton Rouge school buses.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the thefts happened since New Year's Eve, while schools have been closed for winter break. School officials told investigators about 22 bus batteries had to be replaced due to thefts that happened over the break.

Deputies are now looking for a man who apparently sold 17 stolen batteries at a resale shop this week in connection with those thefts. Investigators say they were tipped off after a store employee discovered some of the batteries belonged to the school system.

The sheriff's office has shared photos from the store's surveillance system in hopes that they might help identify the suspected thief.