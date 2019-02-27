Latest Weather Blog
More than 170 state troopers headed to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - More than 170 Louisiana state troopers are headed to New Orleans as the city prepares for the final and busiest weekend leading to Mardi Gras.
Gov. John Bel Edwards committed the manpower from across the state to supplement troopers already working in the city. Troopers will be assigned to the French Quarter and surrounding metro area, primarily focusing on patrols, criminal investigations, crowd control and traffic control.
The weekend parades, including Endymion, Bacchus and Orpheus, draw huge crowds to the city and officials say extra help is needed.
The non-stop party culminates on Fat Tuesday, which this year falls on March 5.
#Troopers are getting ready for the busy weekend of Carnival 2019, & this weekend will draw large crowds in the #NewOrleans area. A few safety tips to help keep you, your family, & your property safe while enjoying #MardiGras can be found at https://t.co/A1J6JvBYpv pic.twitter.com/zctTzO6wHz— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) February 27, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: One dead, two injured after shooting on I-110 Tuesday
-
Deputy involved in late-night crash in Ascension Parish
-
Police investigating reported shooting on I-110 Tuesday night
-
Officials concerned over growing number of youth-related violent crimes
-
Pollster: St. George has strong momentum