73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 170 state troopers headed to New Orleans

2 hours 23 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, February 27 2019 Feb 27, 2019 February 27, 2019 2:24 PM February 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Louisiana State Police

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - More than 170 Louisiana state troopers are headed to New Orleans as the city prepares for the final and busiest weekend leading to Mardi Gras.
 
Gov. John Bel Edwards committed the manpower from across the state to supplement troopers already working in the city. Troopers will be assigned to the French Quarter and surrounding metro area, primarily focusing on patrols, criminal investigations, crowd control and traffic control.
 
The weekend parades, including Endymion, Bacchus and Orpheus, draw huge crowds to the city and officials say extra help is needed.
 
The non-stop party culminates on Fat Tuesday, which this year falls on March 5.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days