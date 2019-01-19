39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 1500 without power in Ascension Parish due to strong winds

2 hours 48 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 January 19, 2019 8:50 PM January 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

UPDATE: Only 137 residents still do not have power in Ascension Parish.

******

ASCENSION- Over 1,500 people are without power in Ascension Parish following strong winds passing through Saturday.

Many power lines are down in the area due to Saturday's storms and high winds. The outage was reported around 6 p.m.

Entergy says multiple crews are on the scene at the time. They do not know exactly when power will be restored, but crews plan to work until it is. They hope to have power completely restored within the next few hours.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days