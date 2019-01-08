More than $12 million invested in BREC parks in 2018

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission says the department invested more than $12 million in 2018 to complete several park projects.

The investment is part the of "Imagine Your Parks 2" strategic plan. According to a release from BREC, dozens of new amenities were introduced to parks throughout the parish with even more underway for the coming year.

Residents will find new playgrounds, basketball courts, splash pads, fishing ponds, pavilions, drinking fountains, restrooms, walking trails and more at the parks. The department also heightened the quality of parks and facilities and improved the level of safety and security through more trail connectivity, paved and lighted walking loops and new LED lighting systems.

“As I look back on my seven-years at BREC, my favorite memories involve the many ribbon-cuttings and groundbreakings we held to celebrate our progress in implementing the Imagine Your Parks 2 strategic plan,” said Carolyn McKnight, former BREC superintendent. “BREC made a promise to the community in 2004 to transform what had become an aging system made up primarily of small neighborhood parks and special use facilities."

